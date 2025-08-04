‘Wednesday’ Season 2 to ‘Mayasabha’: New films and web series dropping on OTT this week

From the much-awaited Season 2 of Netflix’s hit gothic drama starring Jenna Ortega to a political thriller set in Andhra Pradesh and a spy thriller series based on real events, this week’s OTT lineup promises a diverse mix of content. Here’s everything you need to know about the new releases on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Sony LIV and Apple TV+.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1

Streaming from: August 6

Platform: Netflix

1 8 Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenna Ortega returns as the sharp-tongued teenager in the second season of Netflix’s gothic drama series Wednesday. Back at Nevermore Academy, Ortega’s Wednesday Addams races against time to save her best friend Enid Sinclair, played by Emma Myers. Her younger brother Pugsley joins the school as a student, while Morticia takes up a philanthropic post at the academy, making matters complicated for her.

The Pickup

Streaming from: August 6

Platform: Prime Video

2 8 Prime Video

Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson headline this action-comedy film revolving around two mismatched armoured truck drivers whose routine cash pickup spirals into chaos. Ambushed by ruthless criminals, Russell (Murphy) and Travis (Davidson) must outwit their attackers in order to survive. Directed by Tim Story, the film also stars Keke Palmer, Eva Longoria, and Andrew Dice Clay.

Platonic Season 2

Streaming from: August 6

Platform: Apple TV+

3 8 Apple TV+

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne reunite for a second season of the comedy series Platonic. The story revolves around two former best friends reconnecting after experiencing midlife crises. As their platonic bond grows stronger, so do the complications in their personal lives. What begins as a harmless friendship soon destabilises their routines and relationships.

Love Hurts

Streaming from: August 7

Platform: JioHotstar

4 8 JioHotstar

Academy Award-winning actor Ke Huy Quan plays Marvin, a hitman-turned-realtor whose violent past comes back to haunt him, in the action comedy film Love Hurts. When his estranged brother (Daniel Wu), now a powerful crime lord, crosses paths with him, Marvin is pulled back into a world he tried to leave behind. Directed by Jonathan Eusebio, the film also stars Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu and Marshawn Lynch.

Mayasabha

Streaming from: August 7

Platform: SonyLIV

5 8 SonyLIV

Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao headline Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans, a Telugu-language political thriller series that chronicles the turbulent politics of Andhra Pradesh in the 1990s. The series depicts the rivalry between two towering political figures, Kakarla Krishnama Naidu and MS Rami Reddy (which reportedly alludes to the real-life rivalry between N. Chandrababu Naidu and YS Rajasekhar Reddy).

Stolen: Heist of the Century

Streaming from: August 8

Platform: Netflix

6 8 Netflix

This true-crime documentary chronicles the infamous 2003 Antwerp diamond heist, one of the most audacious robberies in history. Combining rare footage, interviews, and dramatic reconstructions, Stolen: Heist of the Century dissects how a group of thieves breached a seemingly impenetrable vault, leaving authorities flummoxed.

Arabia Kadali

Streaming from: August 8

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

7 8 Amazon Prime Video

Satya Dev and Anandhi headline the new Telugu Original Series Arabia Kadali, a survival drama set in the rough waters of the Arabian Sea. Directed by V. V. Surya Kumar, the series follows a group of fishermen from Andhra Pradesh who are accidentally detained in foreign territory after crossing into international waters. Along the way, they form unexpected friendships, forge new relationships, and confront formidable foes.

Salakaar

Streaming from: August 8

Platform: JioHotstar

8 8 IMDb

A spy thriller series inspired by real events, Salakaar tells the story of a seasoned covert operative (played by Naveen Kasturia) who is dispatched to Pakistan by the Indian authorities to sabotage Pakistan’s nuclear mission in the 1970s. Years later, he must face the fallout of that mission as old enemies return, threatening to expose national secrets. The series also stars Mouni Roy, Mukesh Rishi, and Surya Sharma in pivotal roles.