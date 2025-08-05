Vijay Varma drops never-before-seen ‘Darlings’ BTS featuring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma on Tuesday shared a series of behind-the-scenes moments from his 2022 Netflix film Darlings, also starring Alia Bhatt, to mark three years of its release.

The photos and videos capture Vijay and Alia’s candid moments on the film set along with other cast and crew members.

“3 years of and Big love to the team and to the fans of the movie. Darlings, I loves you all (sic),” reads the caption on Instagram.

Darlings, Jasmeet K. Reen’s directorial debut and Alia Bhatt’s first project as a producer, crossed 10 million viewing hours on Netflix in the first three days of its premiere.

The dark comedy pivots around Alia’s hopeless romantic Badrunissa, Shefali Shah’s street-smart mother Shamshunissa, Vijay Varma’s intimidating Hamza, and Roshan Mathew’s Zulfi.

“It follows the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

The film also boasts of a talented supporting cast including Puja Sarup, Kiran Karmakar, and Vijay Maurya, who have breathed life into a bunch of small but significant roles in Darlings.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “3 years of the film that made me simp over you and open this fanpage.” “From here I fell in love with Vijay Varma Darlingsss.”

Vijay Varma will be next seen in Nagraj Manjule’s Prime Video series Matka King.

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led film Alpha, which also features Sharvari Wagh. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, in the pipeline.