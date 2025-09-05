‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ manga left you hanging? Gege Akutami’s new spin-off promises a closure

Following Jujutsu Kaisen’s abrupt ending in the manga, writer Gege Akutami is coming up with a spin-off manga series, set to take fans back to the tumultuous world of sorcerers.

A popular JJK leaker, going by the name of Myamura on X, shared the update with fans.

Written by Akutami and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, the upcoming manga titled Mojuro will run for six months and be compiled in three volumes. Subtitled Jujutsu Kaisen 3, it will debut later on September 7 on Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #41.

The manga for Jujutsu Kaisen came to an abrupt end in 2024, with the story concluding in Chapter 271 to wrap up the final arc. Akutami cited his collapsing health for the sudden end of the serialisation, leaving many fans disappointed as the story left several mysteries unresolved.

Various theories and leaks have been doing the rounds on social media. Mojuro is expected to follow the lives of Yuta and Maki’s grandson, Okkotsu Tsurugi, and granddaughter, Okkotsu Yuuka. As the couple dies peacefully in old age, the spin-off will show their grandchildren picking up after the ending of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Myamura also shared a message from Akutami on his X account. It reads, “Hello, it’s Akutami. It’s been a while. While serialising Jujutsu Kaisen (jujutsu from here), I received several offers for spinoffs written by others. However, because manga is a medium where things can easily get out of my control, I was afraid of the title spreading in ways I couldn’t manage, so at the time, I couldn’t accept those offers. But when this particular offer came, and I thought about how it might expand the main story, delve deeper into its setting, or even shift eras entirely, I realised that if it were set in a parallel line, it could open the door to many different projects.”

Taking fans through the creation of Mojuro, Akutami wrote, “This became the spark that gave rise to Mojuro, which originally didn’t even have a single concrete idea, and after numerous planning meetings, it finally came to life. This will be a short-term serialisation, about half a year (if it doesn't get axed), collected in roughly three volumes.”

“The artist is the incredibly talented Yuji Iwasaki-sensei. He’s amazing!! His drawings are superb!! Truly!! I’d be very happy if you enjoy Mojuro as a new entry point into the world of jujutsu,” the manga writer said.

The first chapter of Mojuro will be available to read on September 7 on manga reading platforms like Viz Media’s Shonen Jump and Shueisha’s Mangaplus.