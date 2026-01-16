Sophie Turner transforms into Lara Croft in Prime Video’s ‘Tomb Raider’ series; first-look out

Amazon MGM Studios on Thursday announced that production is underway on the Prime Video series Tomb Raider, unveiling a first-look image of Sophie Turner as Lara Croft to mark the start of filming.

The image, released to coincide with the production launch, shows Turner featuring several iconic elements associated with the Lara Croft character from the Tomb Raider video game franchise.

The Prime Video series Tomb Raider is based on the long-running video game franchise that follows the adventures of world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft.

Turner stars in the lead role alongside an ensemble cast that includes Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie and August Wittgenstein.

The series is created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who also serves as writer, executive producer and co-showrunner. Chad Hodge is co-showrunner and executive producer, while Jonathan Van Tulleken will direct and executive produce the series.

Tomb Raider is executive produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Crystal Dynamics, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robins through Wells Street Films, Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, Timothy I.

Stevenson and Dallas Dickinson through Story Kitchen, along with Michael Scheel and Legendary Television. Matt McInnis and Jan R. Martin serve as co-executive producers, with Martin also acting as producer.

The series is produced by Story Kitchen, Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios.