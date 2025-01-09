‘Game Changer’, ‘Fateh’, ‘Nosferatu’, ‘Bhaggyolokkhi’: New films hitting cinemas this week

Whether you’re in the mood for a gripping thriller, an emotional drama or a nostalgic journey into a Bollywood classic, this week’s theatrical releases promise to deliver it all. Here’s everything you need to know about the films hitting theatres this Friday.

Fateh (Hindi)

Directed by: Sonu Sood

Cast: Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz and Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Fateh marks Sonu Sood’s directorial debut, an action thriller on the menace of cybercrime. Sood stars as a former army man-turned-vigilante who confronts a powerful cyber mafia targeting young girls on the pretext of giving loans. Jacqueline Fernandez plays a tech-savvy hacker.

Game Changer (Telugu, Hindi)

Directed by: Shankar

Cast: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, S.J. Suryah and Anjali

Known for his blend of cinematic grandeur and social commentary, director Shankar returns with a political thriller starring RRR actor Ram Charan. The film follows Ram Charan as Ram Nandan, an IAS officer on a mission to reform a corrupt political system. Game Changer is likely to combine Shankar’s trademark spectacle with a compelling exploration of governance and ethics. The lavishly shot songs of Game Changer have already created a buzz online.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (English)

Directed by: Christian Gudegast

Cast: Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Meadow Williams

Filmmaker Christian Gudegast is back with the sequel to his 2018 heist thriller. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera has Gerard Butler reprising his role as the unrelenting detective Big Nick, now winding his way through Europe’s diamond trade, planning a heist. Set in the Marseilles diamond district, the film dives headlong into the dangerous world of the Panther mafia and features an adrenaline-fuelled heist inspired by real events.

Nosferatu (English)

Directed by: Robert Eggers

Cast: Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult and Willem Dafoe

Robert Eggers reimagines the gothic horror classic Nosferatu, delivering an eerie tale of obsession and terror. Bill Skarsgård stars as the sinister vampire Count Orlok aka Nosferatu, while Lily-Rose Depp (Johnny Depp’s daughter) plays the young woman who’s drawn into his shadowy world.

Daaku Maharaaj (Telugu)

Directed by: Bobby Kolli

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Srinath, Pragya Jaiswal and Chandhini Chowdary

In the period action drama Daaku Maharaaj, Nandamuri Balakrishna takes on the role of a fearless robber fighting for his place in a turbulent world. The film pits Balakrishna against Bobby Deol, who’s making his Telugu cinema debut as the antagonist.

Bhaggyolokkhi (Bengali)

Directed by: Mainak Bhaumik

Cast: Ritwick Chakraborty, Solanki Roy, Swastika Dutta and Subrat Dutta

Mainak Bhaumik returns to the big screen after Cheeni 2 (2023) with Bhaggyolokkhi, a dark comedy revolving around a middle-class couple whose ordinary life takes a terrifying turn into crime. The plot follows Satya (Ritwick Chakraborty) and Kaberi Ganguly (Solanki Roy), who become entangled in a drug trafficking operation after an unanticipated visit from an old friend. When the friend suddenly dies, the Gangulys are left with a suitcase full of cash that leads them on to a trap.

Oporichito (Bengali)

Directed by: Joydeep Mukherjee

Cast: Ritwick Chakraborty, Anirban Chakrabarti and Ishaa Saha

This is a mystery thriller set in London. The story revolves around Ranjan Ghoshal (Ritwick), who loses his memory after a car accident. Inspector Talukdar (Anirban) discovers that Ranjan was attacked before the car crash. As Ranjan sets out to get to the bottom of the incident, he learns that his wife, Riya (Ishaa), harbours hidden secrets.

Pataligunjer Putul Khela (Bengali)

Directed by: Subhankar Chattopadhyay

Cast: Soham Majumdar, Ditipriya Roy, Paran Bandyopadhyay, Tanima Sen, Rajatava Dutta, Dipankar Dey

Set in a small hamlet in West Bengal, Pataligunjer Putul Khela centres around a puppet player (Soham Majumdar) who lives with his father (Paran Bandyopadhyay) and wife (Ditipriya Roy). Their peaceful life goes for a toss when a local leader (Rajatava Dutta) is smitten by the puppet player’s wife and wants to marry her.

RE-RELEASE

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

Directed by: Rakesh Roshan

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel, Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Tannaz Irani

Bollywood fans can relive the magic of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, which returns to the big screen to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel in their debut roles, the film is etched in Bollywood history as one of the most popular love stories of Hindi cinema. The film’s re-release also coincides with Hrithik’s 51st birthday.