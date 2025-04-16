‘Khauf’ on Prime Video to ‘Logout’ on ZEE5: Films and shows hitting OTT this weekend

A slew of films and shows, right from horror dramas to true crime stories, are hitting the OTT space this week. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Diamond Heist

Streaming from: April 16

Streaming on: Netflix

Guy Ritchie trades fiction for fact in The Diamond Heist, a three-part docu-series that recounts one of the most audacious heists in British history. In 2000, a gang of criminals rammed a truck through London’s Millennium Dome in broad daylight, aiming to steal a diamond valued at GBP 200 million. The series features exclusive interviews with the criminals themselves, recreations of the meticulous planning involved, and never-before-seen footage from the day of the attempted robbery.

The Stolen Girl

Streaming from: April 16

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Based on Alex Dahl’s novel Playdate, The Stolen Girl is a psychological thriller starring Denise Gough as Elisa Blix, a private jet flight attendant, who returns from a trip to find her nine-year-old daughter Lucia missing after a sleepover. What follows is a nerve-wracking unraveling of carefully constructed façades. Holliday Grainger plays the mysterious Rebecca Walsh, whose picture-perfect home turns out to be a rental with secrets. Jim Sturgess features as Elisa’s husband Fred, while Ambika Mod plays an investigative journalist who turns the case into a national obsession.

Murmur

Streaming from: April 17

Streaming on: Lionsgate Play

Tamil cinema gets its first taste of the found-footage horror genre with Murmur, a film that draws from local legends. Four Chennai-based YouTubers venture into the Javadhu Hills to make a viral paranormal video. They seek out the lore of the ‘Saptha Kannigal’ (seven cursed women) and the spirit of Mangai, said to still haunt the forests. As their journey descends into madness, the tension is amplified by the use of diegetic camera work, making the scares all the more real.

Ransom Canyon

Streaming from: April 17

Streaming on: Netflix

Romance, rivalry, and revenge play out in the vast Texas Hill Country in Ransom Canyon, a Western drama adapted from Jodi Thomas’s book series of the same name. Josh Duhamel stars as Staten Kirkland, a hardened rancher grieving the death of his wife, whose solitary life is upended when Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly), a former concert pianist-turned-dancehall owner, re-enters his life. Their rekindled connection unfolds against the backdrop of power struggles between three rival ranching families. Newcomer Yancy Grey (Jack Schumacher) arrives with secrets of his own that could disrupt the balance.

Daveed

Streaming from: April 17

Streaming on: ZEE5

Antony Varghese plays Ashiq Abu, a former boxer who has buried his past in the mundanity of working as a mall security guard in Malayalam drama Daveed. When he’s assigned to guard Sainul Akhmadov (Mo Ismail), a fearsome Turkish boxing champion visiting India, Ashiq’s dormant instincts reawaken. Their uneasy relationship leads him back into the ring, where he's forced to confront not just physical challenges, but the emotional trauma of what drove him away from the sport.

Grand Tour

Streaming from: April 18

Streaming on: MUBI

Grand Tour is a period drama that doubles up as a travelogue from Portuguese filmmaker Miguel Gomes, who was named best director at Cannes Film Festival 2024 for the film. The story begins in colonial Burma in 1917, when Edward (Gonçalo Waddington), a British civil servant, gets cold feet on his wedding day and flees across Asia. His fiancée Molly (Crista Alfaiate) follows in pursuit.

Khauf

Streaming from: April 18

Streaming on: Prime Video

Monika Panwar plays Madhu, a young woman seeking a fresh start, only to land in a hostel haunted by a vengeful spirit, in Khauf. A knock on her door one night sparks a terrifying chain of events, as fear grips the residents. Rajat Kapoor plays a doctor investigating the sinister force, while Madhu confronts her greatest fear — loneliness. Also starring Geetanjali Kulkarni and Shilpa Shukla, the eight-part horror series is created by debutant Smita Singh, directed by Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan, and executive produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil for Matchbox Shots.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5

Streaming from: April 18

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) is back. In this instalment, Stabler confronts a vengeful crime family seeking retribution for his past actions in Rome. The season delves into high-tech domestic terrorism and cross-border smuggling, intensifying the challenges faced by the Organised Crime Control Bureau. Stabler's personal life is also in turmoil following a near-fatal car crash during an undercover mission.

Logout

Streaming from: April 18

Streaming on: ZEE5

In Amit Golani’s cyber thriller Logout, Babil Khan stars as Pratyush, a social media influencer obsessed with reaching 10 million followers, who he refers to as ‘Pratmaniacs’. Consumed by the virtual world, Pratyush lands is rendered helpless when he loses his phone and his online identity. A hacker soon threatens him, claiming that even a single lost follower could tip him over the edge. The film also features Rasika Dugal, Gandharv Dewan, and Nimisha Nair.