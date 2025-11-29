Why ‘Wicked: For Good’ star Cynthia Erivo has become the new face of memes

The meme world doesn't spare anyone. And its latest muse is Wicked: For Good actress Cynthia Erivo.

Cynthia's reactions to co-star Ariana Grande at various events have made her the favourite face of meme makers, who cannot get enough of her “priceless expressions”.

Who is Cynthia Erivo?

If you still don’t know who Cynthia Erivo is, you may have liked one of her viral memes on Instagram.

Cynthia is an English actress, singer, and songwriter born in London in 1987. She is best known for her role as Elphaba in the film adaptation of Wicked and her Tony and Grammy-winning performance in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple.

Cynthia has also received an Academy Award nomination for playing Harriet Tubman in the movie Harriet and a Primetime Emmy nomination for her role in Genius: Aretha.

Why is Cynthia Erivo the new ‘meme queen’?

The actress first went viral after a short clip of her interacting with fans drew attention. In the video, while talking, the actress apparently took a ‘dramatic’ step back, which a lot of fans found humorous.

An internet user shared the clip on social media and wrote, “This Cynthia-Erivo-meme represents my feelings whenever I read posts on social media.”

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, the actress said what exactly happened behind the scenes. Evino said she came to know about a lost hat of hers, which is with that fan.

In another meme, the 38-year-old actress appeared to be grinning from ear to ear during an interview. This, called ‘unhinged reaction’ by many, also went viral.

From tapping her head with long fingernails in an attempt to think to looking straight at the camera, petrified, Cynthia’s classic impromptu comic timing has the internet buzzing.

Videos of Cynthia being fiercely protective of Ariana are also gaining traction on social media. Her instincts kicked in instantly when a stalker entered the red carpet at the Singapore premiere and rushed toward Ariana Grande. Cynthia stepped in without hesitation, shielding her co-star — a moment that earned her widespread admiration… and memes.

Meanwhile, memes of the actress giving a stern, icy look when Ariana seemed to hug someone else at an event have also gone viral, with fans thoroughly enjoying and laughing at the hilarious reactions. Fans are also laughing at videos and memes of Ariana and Cynthia’s off-screen chemistry.

Not to forget the time when Cynthia Erivo tried to fix Ariana’s necklace mid-interview, which was already in place.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked: For Good concludes the story of Elphaba. The film series also stars Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James in pivotal roles.