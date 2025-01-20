From cues for BMC to tales of last-minute luck: Netizens react to Mumbai Coldplay concerts

British rock band Coldplay’s concerts at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium over the weekend led to a flurry of social media posts, with netizens going gaga over the experience and sharing stories about the eventful nights that saw Chris Martin bring the house down with his impeccable performance.

Among the stories were anecdotes about last-minute luck with tickets and cues for BMC in traffic management.

Pure euphoria

With stunning pictures, one of the posts showed the joy of a fan overwhelmed by the experience.

Last-minute luck with tickets

“Managed to get tickets last minute, and I can say it was absolutely worth it! It lives up to its hype. What a concert and what an incredible performance by Coldplay,” wrote another fan on social media, sharing a video capturing the electrifying energy of the concert.

Shared memories under the stars

“Watching Coldplay in Mumbai was terrific. Their performance was relentless and one amazing song after another. Yes, it was crowded, and Mumbai humidity was a bitch, but thousands singing along to Yellow, Paradise, Sky Full of Stars, etc., is a core memory,” wrote a fan. Despite the challenges, the collective joy of singing along with thousands made this fan’s night unforgettable, he said.

A dream come true

A nostalgic post read "After countless hours of listening to Coldplay over the years, watching them live in our city was everything we could’ve hoped for! A big thank you for such a fabulous show.”

Coldplay fans had to wait nine years to watch the band perform live in India.

A cue for BMC

A fan had a message for Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC), asking the municipal body to take cues from the show organiser in making Mumbai road “walkable” again.

“Attended the Coldplay concert. Thank you, Coldplay, for making this a car-free concert. I was so happy to see people from all over India and all classes walk till kilometers to reach the railway station. MyBMC, this is your chance to make Mumbai walkable again.” read the post.

Living up to the hype

“Tonight’s Coldplay concert in Mumbai delivered on the hype and went beyond! The energy was electric, Chris Martin & the band were phenomenal, and Jasleen Royal’s performance was pure magic. Huge applause to the organisers for creating an unforgettable night,” said an X user

A perfect blend of melody and energy, made it a night to remember.

Cherishing life in the present moment

“Money will come back, but you’ll never be 24 at a Coldplay concert again,” read a post — a simple but profound reminder to cherish life’s priceless moments.

Nine years of longing

“Nine years of dreaming, of longing to hear their songs beneath the stars—tonight, in Mumbai’s embrace, it all comes alive. We made it,” said a diehard fan. This reaction captured the essence of achieving a long-awaited dream.

A Night written in Coldplay’s lyrics

“18.01.25 – Paradise in the making! From the moment I left home, it felt like Light Through the Veins was guiding me toward something surreal. By the time A Sky Full of Stars lit up the night, I knew this wasn’t just a concert – it was Everglow,” wrote a fan, sharing his experience through Coldplay’s lyrics, paying a heartfelt tribute to the British band.

A heart-to-heart with fans

“Chris Martin just did what no British artist has ever done in India before! At the DY Patil Stadium, Chris acknowledged India’s love and even touched upon forgiveness for colonial history. As he hit the high notes of Viva La Vida, the stadium erupted into chants of Jai Shri Ram," wrote a fan.