Former Team India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan engaged to Irish woman Sophie Shine

Former Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Monday announced his engagement to Irish girlfriend Sophie Shine.

“From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever,” Dhawan wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of their engagement rings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple first sparked dating rumours after they were seen together at an ICC Champions Trophy match in Dubai last February. Shikhar and Sophie first confirmed their relationship on May 1.

According to media reports, the couple will tie the knot at a lavish ceremony in Delhi-NCR region in February.

Dhawan was previously married to Melbourne-based kickboxer Aesha Mukerji from 2012 to 2021. He has a 10-year-old son, Zoravar, with Aesha. Dhawan has also adopted Aesha’s daughters, Aliyah and Rhea, from her previous marriage.

Dhawan retired from international and domestic cricket late in August 2024 after having played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is for India between 2013 and 2022. He also appeared in a music video, Besos, with actress Jacqueline Fernandez.