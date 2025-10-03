Former One Direction members Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson team up for Netflix series

Former One Direction band members Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have reunited for a U.S. road trip documentary series for Netflix, as per reports.

The upcoming three-part series will follow Tomlinson and Malik — who reside in Pennsylvania — as they journey across the U.S., reconnecting and embarking on a shared experience.

According to a press release, the show will explore themes of life, love, loss, and fatherhood.

The series is also expected to address the loss of fellow One Direction member Liam Payne.

Payne died at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, a year ago. His passing came years after One Direction began to unravel, starting with Zayn Malik’s exit in 2015. The British boy band included former members Harry Styles and Niall Horan.

The band was originally discovered by Simon Cowell and former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger during the 2010 season of The X Factor.

Neither Styles nor Horan are expected to appear in the upcoming Netflix docuseries.

Directed by Nicola Marsh, the yet-to-titled series is expected to release next year in 2026. Further details are kept under the wraps.

Ross Dinerstein and Rebecca Evans of Campfire Studios will serve as executive producers for the docuseries.

Malik recently announced to host a residency at Las Vegas’ Dolby Live at Park MGM in January 2026, while Tomlinson is preparing for the release of his third studio album, How Did I Get Here?, followed by a world arena tour kicking off next summer.