Actress Bhumi Pednekar shares glimpses from Shanoo Sharma’s wedding ceremony

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has given fans a glimpse into the intimate wedding celebrations of casting director Shanoo Sharma, with unseen pictures from the ceremony.

Sharma tied the knot on April 25 in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. While the wedding remained largely low-key at the time, Bhumi’s recent Instagram post offers a peek into the celebrations, capturing candid and joyful moments from the festivities.

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The photos show the bride glowing as she poses with her husband, wearing sindoor and mangalsutra, while other snapshots highlight the warm, close-knit atmosphere of the event. Bhumi also shares glimpses from the mehendi ceremony, along with selfies and moments with friends, describing the week as one filled with love and happiness.

Among the images, one particular photo draws significant attention online. It features actor Ranveer Singh dressed in a black kurta, posing with the group. Although the picture is later deleted from Bhumi’s post, it quickly goes viral after fans circulate screenshots on social media.

Bhumi, in her note, expresses affection for her longtime friend, making the post both a personal tribute and a rare look into one of Bollywood’s most low-key weddings.

On the work front, Bhumi recently starred in Prime Video’s crime thriller drama Daldal.