‘Nishir Daak’ to ‘Bibhishon’: 5 Bengali horror films and series to binge this Bhoot Chaturdashi

The night before Kali Puja is celebrated as Bhoot Chaturdashi in Bengal, the night when spirits descend on earth and roam around freely. There’s no better time to settle in on your couch (or bed) for a chilling watch. Whether you prefer classic spooks, psychological frights, or a dose of black humour, these five Bengali horror films and series on OTT have you covered.

Nishir Daak

1 5 Hoichoi

ADVERTISEMENT

Streaming on: Hoichoi

Nishir Daak takes the myth of ‘Nishi’ — a ghost who calls your name to lure you to your death — and spins it into a taut thriller. Set in the remote village of Sonamukhi, the series follows six PhD students who arrive to research a long-forgotten classical singer, Nishigandha Bhaduri, who was once praised by Rabindranath Tagore. Their academic pursuit soon turns sinister as they uncover an old curse, blurring the line between music and the supernatural. Directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, the series features Sreeja Dutta, Surangana Bandyopadhyay, Rajdeep Gupta, Somak Ghosh, Rik Chatterjee, Sweta Mishra in key roles.

Necro

2 5 Fridaay Social

Streaming on: Fridaay Social

In Dip Modak’s web series Necro, Kolkata is gripped by a string of murders targeting young women. Each victim is found brutally killed and then violated by the killer. The investigation soon reveals that the culprit is a necrophiliac, someone who derives pleasure from desecrating the dead. As panic spreads, the police launch an all-out hunt to catch the predator before he strikes again. Subhasish Mukhopadhyay plays the psychopath killer while Arna Mukherjee stars as the investigating officer.

Bibhishon

3 5 ZEE5

Streaming on: ZEE5

Directed by Raja Chanda, Bibhishon is a psychological thriller set in the red-soiled hinterlands of Birbhum. Soham Majumdar plays sub-inspector Bidhan Sen, whose investigation into a dismembered corpse in Balagarh uncovers a brutal reality: the practice of ritualistic human sacrifices. As Sen deals with mounting pressure at work, he also awaits the birth of his first child, with his wife Brishti (Debchandrima Singha Roy) by his side. The series also features a hint of the supernatural, with tense jungle chases and dark explorations of police brutality and custodial violence.

Bhootpori

4 5 JioHotstar

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Who said ghosts are always frightening? Soukarya Ghosal’s Bhootpori is not a film about being scared. It explores what happens after the fear fades. Jaya Ahsan plays the titular ghost, a woman stuck between worlds, tethered to her memories of an unfinished life. Her unlikely friendship with a young boy gives the story its emotional heartbeat. Together, they pursue unsolved mysteries in a sleepy village, and in the process, heal each other.

Ballabhpurer Roopkotha

5 5 Hoichoi

Streaming on: Hoichoi

Anirban Bhattacharya’s debut feature as director, Ballabhpurer Roopkotha is based on Badal Sarkar’s drama of the same name. Set in a sleepy town called Ballabhpur, the story revolves around Bhupati Ray (Satyam Bhattacharya), the last remaining member of the royal family, and his desperate attempt to sell his crumbling mansion. What ensues is a freewheeling laugh-riot. The horror comedy also features Surangana Bandyopadhyay, Sandip Bhattacharya, Shyamal Chakraborty and Debraj Bhattacharya in key roles.