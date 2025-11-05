Varun Dhawan plays PVC Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya in ‘Border 2’, first-look poster out

Actor Varun Dhawan appears in a rugged, fierce avatar in the first-look poster of Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2, an upcoming sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 war drama, the actor shared on Wednesday.

The poster features Varun mid-battle, covered in dust and fury, leading a war charge, gripping a rifle amidst chaos. The title Border 2 appears at the bottom along with the release date.

Varun will be seen portraying Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya, a recipient of India’s highest military honour, the Param Vir Chakra, for his gallantry during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971.

Border 2 is slated to hit theatres on January 23, 2026.

“देश का फ़ौजि (The soldier of the nation), Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya. #Border2 in cinemas 23rd January, 2026,” Varun wrote on Instagram.

Helmed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the upcoming war drama also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles.

The 1997 film was a dramatised depiction of the 1971 Battle of Longewala. It features a star-studded cast including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Rakhee, Pooja Bhatt, and Sharbani Mukherjee.

Varun was last seen in Shashank Khaitan’s romance drama Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. He also had a cameo appearance in Thamma where he reprised his role as Bhediya.