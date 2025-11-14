‘Gripping and gutting’: First-day viewers call ‘Delhi Crime’ S3 on Netflix a must-watch

Shefali Shah and Huma Qureshi’s latest crime drama Delhi Crime Season 3 opened to positive reviews on Thursday, with first-day viewers praising the storyline and acting performances.

Shah returns as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the third season of the International Emmy Award-winning series. Qureshi, making her debut in the franchise, plays a trafficking kingpin. Heaping praise on the performances of Shah and Qureshi, an X user called the series “gripping and gutting”.

According to another fan, the series was engaging, with Qureshi delivering a “stunning” performance.

DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shah) and her team investigate a disturbing case that begins with an abandoned baby and soon uncover a human trafficking ring with far-reaching consequences.

The trail leads them to Meena (Qureshi), also known as Badi Didi. The story delves into “the blurry lines between justice, survival, and morality”.

“Just completed watching all episodes of #delhicrimeonnetflix #delhicrime @NetflixIndia. Each episodes is on the edge of the seat. The story revolves around smuggling of girls. Must watch great job by entire cast and crew,” a fan tweeted.

Director Tanuj Chopra returns to helm the third season, with writing by Anu Singh Choudhary, Apoorva Bakshi, Michael Hogan, Mayank Tiwari, and Shubhra Swarup. The cast features returning actors Rajesh Tailang, Jaya Bhattacharya, and Anuraag Arora. New additions include Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji, and Anshumaan Pushkar.

Describing it as a “tour de force revelation,” a fan on X lauded Mita Vashisht’s standout performance in Delhi Crime Season 3.

Praising Sayani Gupta’s performance in a negative role in the series, an X user wrote, “#SayaniGupta is very impressive in #DelhiCrime3...portrays the villain effectively and she adds that little extra to her performance like everytime.”

“Madam Sir Great watch,” tweeted another user.

Produced by Golden Karavan and SK Global Entertainment, Delhi Crime Season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.