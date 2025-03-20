‘Fire Force’ S3 to ‘My Hero Academia Vigilantes’: Crunchyroll’s anime lineup for April

Crunchyroll’s anime lineup for April promises an exciting mix of action, fantasy and slice-of-life stories. The slate, which marks the start of a new season in the anime calendar running from April to June, includes much-anticipated titles like Fire Force Season 3, Black Butler – Emerald Witch Arc and Windbreaker Season 2.

Photo courtesy: Crunchyroll

Once Upon a Witch's Death

Release date: April 1

Meg Raspberry is just an apprentice witch celebrating her 17th birthday. That is, until Faust, her magic teacher and Perennial Witch of the Seven Sages, suddenly reveals she is going to die. To avoid the Death Sentence curse, Meg must create the Seed of Life using tears of joy from 1,000 people. As she embarks on this quest, collecting happiness from those around her, Meg finds herself driven by an unexpected desire — not just to survive, but to attain eternal life.

The Beginning After the End

Release date: April 2

After a mysterious death, King Grey is reborn as Arthur Leywin on the magical continent of Dicathen. Although he enters his second life as a baby, his wisdom from his previous life remains. As the years go by, he begins to master magic and forge his own path, seeking to correct the mistakes of his past life.

Wind Breaker Season 2

Release date: April 3

Sakura’s idea of what it means to be at the top has begun to change. After making new friends and encountering new enemies in his time at Furin High School, he has begun to see leadership in a fresh light. In the second season, Sakura is set to step up as a Grade Captain, ready to stand his ground and fight — not just for himself, but also to protect those who rely on him.

Fire Force Season 3

Release date: April 4

Shinra and his Company 8 team are about to uncover the world’s greatest secret. But just as the other Special Fire Force companies unite to face the looming disaster, Obi is captured by the Tokyo Imperial Army, and Company 8 is branded as traitors. Hunted by the Empire, they must fight alone to rescue Obi and stop the Evangelist — all while a new assassin and the corrupt Captain Burns block their path.

Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc-

Release date: April 5

At the Queen’s behest, 13-year-old earl Ciel Phantomhive and his loyal demon butler, Sebastian Michaelis, leave the gritty underworld of nineteenth-century England and venture to the south of Germany to investigate a series of mysterious deaths. Legend has it, those who enter the Werewolves’ Forest in Southern Germany are destined to be cursed, but Ciel and Sebastian press on to uncover the truth.

To Be Hero X

Release date: April 5

In the world of To Be Hero X, superheroes are not born with powers — they are created through the trust of people. If people believe a hero can fly, he will soar through the skies. But if they lose faith in him, his powers will disappear instantly. Trust is collected as data, and the ranking of heroes changes depending on the value. Once every two years, the top heroes gather to compete in a hero tournament where their performances directly impact their rankings. At the end of the match stands one unbeatable legend, a hero known only as “X”.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

Release date: April 7

This prequel series to the popular superhero anime follows Koichi Haimawari, a dull college student who aspires to be a hero but has given up on his dream. Although 80 per cent of the world’s population has superhuman powers called Quirks, few are chosen to become heroes and protect people. Everything changes for Koichi when he and Pop☆Step, a former vigilante and freelance idol, are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes themselves.

Other upcoming anime:

The Unaware Atelier Meister (March 30)

Catch Me at the Ballpark! (April 1)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (April 3)

Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 (April 4)

SHOSHIMIN: How to become Ordinary Season 2 (April 5)

I've Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years And Maxed Out My Level Season 2 (April 5)

Anne Shirley (April 5)

GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERS (April 5)

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! (April 5)

WITCH WATCH (April 6)

ZatsuTabi -That’s Journey- (April 7)

Summer Pockets (April 7)

The Shiunji Family Children (April 8)

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof (April 10)

Teogonia (April11)

Food for the Soul (April 12)