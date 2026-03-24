FIR lodged against Instagram users for circulating fake video of Karan Aujla’s Indore concert scuffle

Unidentified creators of five social media accounts were booked on Monday for sharing a fake video on Instagram showing a scuffle at Punjabi singer Karan Aujla’s recent concert in Indore, as per reports.

According to PTI, Khajrana police station in-charge Manoj Singh Sendhav said the video was shared with a claim that a fight broke out during Aujla's programme held in the city on March 21.

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“The police social media monitoring team examined the video and found it was neither from Indore nor recent. It was from an old event held in Mumbai. The circulation of this fake video with misleading information on social media created confusion among the public,” Sendhav said in a statement to PTI.

A case was lodged under section 223 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the Instagram users behind the accounts that circulated the video.

The station house office said that the local police had imposed restrictions on the spread of misleading information on social media. The fake video violated the order prohibiting the act.

“We have sent an email to Instagram seeking details of the persons operating the accounts. Further action will be taken after identifying the accused,” he added.