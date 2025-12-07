MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 07 December 2025

‘Here we go’: Meghna Gulzar begins final shooting schedule for ‘Daayra’

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios

Entertainment Web Desk Published 07.12.25, 03:48 PM
Kareena Kapoor with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Meghna Gulzar

Kareena Kapoor with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Meghna Gulzar File Picture

Director Meghna Gulzar has begun the final shooting schedule of her upcoming film Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The filmmaker shared the update on Instagram, posting an image of a car packed with bags and captioning it, “Final Schedule. Here we go Team #daayra”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In September, Kareena and Prithviraj revealed glimpses from the first day of filming, sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the set. Kareena captioned her post, “Day 1. 68th film Daayra with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi...Send love and blessings.”

Her updates showed the cast and crew performing a puja, holding script discussions, trying on looks, and blocking scenes.

“#Daayra is officially rolling. A new story, a new journey that challenges and excites in equal parts. Thrilled to be stepping into this world,” Prithviraj had posted at that time.

Veteran lyricist Gulzar also visited the set during the initial schedule, interacting with the team during early preparations.

According to the National Award-winning director, Daayra will present a narrative designed to prompt viewers to examine social structures and the systems that shape them. The film is jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios.

Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again opposite Ajay Devgn. Sukumaran directed and starred in 2025’s L2: Empuraan and also appeared in Sarzameen alongside Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meghna had last directed Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role.

RELATED TOPICS

Kareena Kapoor Prithviraj Sukumaran Kareena Kapoor Khan Meghna Gulzar Daayra
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Will India's largest hydroelectric power project put elephants at risk?

The showpiece project sits on an ‘an extremely crucial link’ in maintaining elephant habitats along the Himalayan foothills in the northeast. At its worst, the fallout could be catastrophic
Murlidhar Mohol
Quote left Quote right

Passengers had to endure mental harassment because of IndiGo

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT