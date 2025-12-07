‘Here we go’: Meghna Gulzar begins final shooting schedule for ‘Daayra’

Director Meghna Gulzar has begun the final shooting schedule of her upcoming film Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The filmmaker shared the update on Instagram, posting an image of a car packed with bags and captioning it, “Final Schedule. Here we go Team #daayra”.

In September, Kareena and Prithviraj revealed glimpses from the first day of filming, sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the set. Kareena captioned her post, “Day 1. 68th film Daayra with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi...Send love and blessings.”

Her updates showed the cast and crew performing a puja, holding script discussions, trying on looks, and blocking scenes.

“#Daayra is officially rolling. A new story, a new journey that challenges and excites in equal parts. Thrilled to be stepping into this world,” Prithviraj had posted at that time.

Veteran lyricist Gulzar also visited the set during the initial schedule, interacting with the team during early preparations.

According to the National Award-winning director, Daayra will present a narrative designed to prompt viewers to examine social structures and the systems that shape them. The film is jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios.

Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again opposite Ajay Devgn. Sukumaran directed and starred in 2025’s L2: Empuraan and also appeared in Sarzameen alongside Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meghna had last directed Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role.