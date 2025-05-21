‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ S2 to ‘Heartbeat’ S2: Films and shows releasing on OTT this week

From gripping psychological thrillers to a reality TV show with a twist, this week’s OTT lineup offers a diverse slate of titles. Here's everything you need to know about the latest films and shows streaming on OTT platforms this week.

Landman

Streaming from: May 21

Streaming on: JioHotstar

1 10 IMDb

ADVERTISEMENT

Billy Bob Thornton headlines Landman, a new series set amid the oil boom of West Texas. Inspired by the podcast Boomtown, the show follows veteran land negotiator Tommy Norris as he wrangles with ruthless cartels and corporate conflicts. Demi Moore and Jon Hamm round out the cast of this series that delves into the darker undercurrents of the American Dream.

HeartBeat Season 2

Streaming from: May 22

Streaming on: JioHotstar

2 10 IMDb

Deepa Balu’s Dr Reena returns as a full-fledged physician in the second season of HeartBeat, now tasked with mentoring juniors, managing impossible cases and keeping a firm grip on her fraught personal life. The addition of TM Karthik as a no-nonsense chief doctor shakes up the hospital’s power equations, while Reena’s tensions with Arjun (Charukesh) and her estranged mother (Anumol) continue to simmer.

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2

Streaming from: May 22

Streaming on: Prime Video

3 10 IMDb

Nicole Kidman reprises her role as the enigmatic Masha Dmitrichenko in Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2, set in the Austrian Alps. Based on Liane Moriarty’s novel, this series is as much about healing as it is about unraveling. The new season brings a fresh cast — Henry Golding, Christine Baranski, Annie Murphy — as Masha guides them through psychedelic therapy sessions that unearth buried trauma and dangerous secrets.

She The People

Streaming from: May 22

Streaming on: Netflix

4 10 IMDb

Tyler Perry’s latest political comedy follows Antoinette Dunkerson (Terri J. Vaughn), the newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor of Mississippi, as she tries to navigate the challenges of working under a sexist governor while her family comes to terms with being in the public eye.

Fear Street: Prom Queen

Streaming from: May 23

Streaming on: Netflix

5 10 IMDb

Set in 1988, Fear Street: Prom Queen is a thriller featuring India Fowler as Lori, an underdog suddenly thrust into the race for prom queen. But with a masked killer on the loose, prom night quickly becomes a bloody survival game. Also starring Suzanna Son and Katherine Waterston, this fourth Fear Street instalment promises a screamfest.

Forget You Not

Streaming from: May 23

Streaming on: Netflix

6 10 IMDb

Hsieh Ying-hsuan plays Le-le, a woman balancing her day job at a convenience store with stand-up comedy gigs, marital tensions and a fraught father-daughter dynamic, in this Chinese-language drama, written and directed by Taiwanese singer-actress Rene Liu.

Inheritance

Streaming from: May 23

Streaming on: Lionsgate Play

7 10 IMDb

Phoebe Dynevor headlines this espionage thriller, a film shot entirely on an iPhone by director Neil Burger. Dynevor plays Maya, whose life is thrown into disarray by the return of her estranged father (Rhys Ifans) bearing secrets from his past.

Find the Farzi

Streaming from: May 23

Streaming on: JioHotstar

8 10 IMDb

Hosted by RJ Karishma, Find the Farzi is a reality show built on lies, bluffs and psychological sleight of hand. Five strangers compete in this game to spot the planted imposter in a room full of suspicion. The ‘Farzi’ is hiding in plain sight — and pretending to be real might just be the best way to win.

Fountain of Youth

Streaming from: May 23

Streaming on: Apple TV+

9 10 IMDb

Guy Ritchie returns to his adventure roots with Fountain of Youth, starring John Krasinski and Natalie Portman as estranged siblings on a quest for the mythical spring of eternal life. Between dusty archives and ancient ruins, this high-octane treasure hunt. Also featuring Eiza González and Domhnall Gleeson, Fountain of Youth also boasts of Ritchie’s signature swagger.

Our Unwritten Seoul

Streaming from: May 24

Streaming on: Netflix

10 10 IMDb

Park Bo-young stars as twin sisters Mi-ji and Mi-rae in the K-drama Our Unwritten Seoul. One is a carefree ex-athlete, the other a high-functioning bureaucrat. A sudden identity swap forces the two twins to live the other's life, triggering a transformation in the siblings.