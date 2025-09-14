Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor-starrer ‘Abir Gulaal’ not releasing in India, PIB confirms

The upcoming romantic drama film Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, will not be released in Indian cinemas, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) confirmed on Saturday.

This comes after recent reports suggested that the film was slated for a theatrical release in India on September 26.

In a fact-check tweet on its official X account, PIB wrote, “It is being claimed by several media outlets that the film ‘Aabeer Gulaal’ starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor will release in Indian cinemas on September 26, 2025. #PIBFactCheck This claim is FAKE. No such clearance has been granted for this film.”

Abir Gulaal had originally been scheduled to hit theatres on May 9, but its release was stalled following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. The incident triggered calls across various sections to halt the film’s release in India.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also reiterated its directive to boycott Pakistani artists and called for complete non-cooperation with Pakistani actors, singers, and technicians within the Indian entertainment industry.

Adding to the fallout, songs from Abir Gulaal’s music album have been removed from Saregama’s YouTube handle, despite the label holding the official music rights.

Produced by Indian Stories Production, along with A Richer Lens and Aarjay Pictures, Abir Gulaal is directed by Vivek B Agrawal, with Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy as producers.

The film, shot in London, also stars Lisa Haydon, Riddhi Dogra, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, and Parmeet Sethi in key roles.