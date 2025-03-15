MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Fashion designer-turned-Netflix star Masaba Gupta celebrates fist Holi with daughter Matara

Masaba and actor Satyadeep Mishra welcomed their daughter on October 11, 2024

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.03.25, 12:50 PM
Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta Instagram/ masabagupta

Fashion designer-turned-Netflix star Masaba Gupta celebrated her first Holi with daughter Matara on Friday.

“Matara’s first phoolon wali holi ( with a side of kadhi chawal, aloo bhindi, with chane aur mirch ka achaar ofcourse ) happy holi everyone. Please eat atleast 3 plates of chaat today,” wrote Masaba alongside a photo of her daughter’s feet.

Masaba and actor Satyadeep Mishra welcomed their daughter on October 11, 2024. On Lohri this year, the couple revealed their daughter’s name.

“Three months with my Matara. The name embodies the divine feminine energies of nine Hindu goddesses, celebrating their strength and wisdom. Also, the star of our eyes,” wrote Masaba in her Instagram post.

Masaba tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Mishra on January 27, 2023, after nearly three years of dating. The couple had fallen in love in 2020 after meeting on the sets of the Netflix show Masaba Masaba.

At 19, Masaba applied for fashion in Mumbai with support from Indian couturier Wendell Rodricks. Her first collection was named Kattran. In 2009, Masaba founded her own fashion label, House of Masaba.

In 2019, Netflix announced a new TV series Masaba Masaba, starring Masaba and her mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta. Masaba Masaba is a semi fictional series in which the mother-daughter duo offer glimpses into their lives in the fashion and film industries. Satyadeep plays Masaba’s ex-husband in the series.

In August last year, Neena attended Masaba’s star-studded baby shower. Sonam Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Rhea Kapoor were among the other celebrities present at the event.

The 35-year-old actress also essayed the role of Saiba in Pritish Nandy’s Modern Love Mumbai, a 2022 romantic comedy anthology series available on Prime Video.

