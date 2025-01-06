Fashion designer Manish Malhotra makes his debut at Golden Globe Awards

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra posed for the shutterbugs at the red carpet of the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, in what marked his first time at the ceremony.

The awards, which saw "Emilia Perez", "The Brutalist", "Shogun", "Hacks" and "Baby Reindeer" emerge as big winners, were held on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Malhotra, who was dressed in a monochrome suit designed by his label, shared a series of pictures from the red carpet event on his official Instagram page.

"My first time @goldenglobes and what an incredible night," he wrote in the caption.

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia, who was nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Director Motion Picture category for her acclaimed film "All We Imagine As Light" but lost out to Brady Corbet ("The Brutalist"), opted for a black silk jumpsuit from designer Payal Khandwala.

Kapadia's film was also nominated for the Best Motion Picture Non-English Language Golden Globe. "All We Imagine..." was bested by France's "Emilia Perez" in the category.

