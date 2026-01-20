Will return to direction only if Shah Rukh Khan stars in my film: Farah Khan

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder will return to direction only if Shah Rukh Khan agrees to star in her film, she said in her latest YouTube vlog Monday.

Farah is best known for directing films like Main Hoon Na (2004), Om Shanti Om (2007), Tees Maar Khan (2010).

During Farah’s visit to Nakuul Mehta’s Mumbai home in her latest vlog, Nakuul said he really misses the genre of films Farah used to make.

In her reply, Farah said, “Abhi banaungi main! Abhi bachche chaley jayenge na college fir banaungi! There is a whole petition on the internet called wapas aao Farah Khan (I will make a film soon! My kids are going to college so I will make one after that. There is a whole petition for me to return to direction)! So I think it is time, I think end of this year I will start.”

When Nakuul asked if YouTube would produce her film, Farah quipped that she can’t abandon the platform as she still has her children’s fees to pay. She went on to add that she would direct again only with Shah Rukh Khan.

“If I do (direct a film), I will do it with Shah Rukh! Otherwise, I will wait and do YouTube (sic).”

Farah last directed the 2014 film Happy New Year. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood and Boman Irani, the film went on to become a box office hit.

Farah started her YouTube channel in April, 2024. The vlogs feature Farah sharing recipes for a variety of dishes. She soon brought her cook, Dilip Mukhiya, on board as her on-screen companion, scripting punchy one-liners for him. Their lighthearted banter quickly struck a chord with viewers, turning Dilip into an internet sensation.

As the series evolved, the episodes began to feature Farah visiting celebrities’ homes alongside Dilip, where they shared recipes while chatting with them.

As an actress, Farah last appeared in Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan in a cameo alongside Supriya Pathak, Kirti Kulhari and Flora Saini. She also recently choreographed the music video of Arijit Singh’s Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s highly-anticipated film King, expected to arrive in theatres this year.