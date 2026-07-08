‘Enola Holmes 3’ tops Netflix global weekly chart despite lower debut than predecessor

Millie Bobby Brown-starrer Enola Holmes 3 has debuted at the top of Netflix's global weekly chart, garnering 20.7 million views in its first five days on the streaming platform.

Released on July 1, the third instalment of the mystery film franchise emerged as Netflix’s most-watched title for the week of June 29 to July 5.

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Despite topping the weekly rankings, the film opened below its predecessor, Enola Holmes 2, which debuted in 2022 with the equivalent of 29.3 million views. At the time, Netflix measured audience engagement in terms of hours watched rather than views.

The sequel logged 64.1 million hours viewed during its opening weekend, which translates to 29.3 million views based on its 131-minute runtime.

While Enola Holmes 3 opened with 20.7 million views, about 29 per cent lower than the predecessor’s debut, the comparison is further affected by the different release schedules. Enola Holmes 2 premiered on a Friday and reached its opening tally in three days, whereas the latest film was released on a Wednesday, giving it a five-day tracking window.

On a daily average, the third film registered about 4.1 million views per day, compared with approximately 9.8 million views per day for Enola Holmes 2.

Among Netflix's 2026 film releases, Enola Holmes 3 is positioned in the middle of the pack. Its opening was slightly behind Office Romance, which debuted with 20.9 million views, but ahead of Voicemails for Isabelle, which opened with 17.5 million views.

Both titles, however, were released on Fridays and had three-day opening windows.

Directed by Philip Barantini from a screenplay by Jack Thorne, the latest instalment shifts the action from London to the Mediterranean. Based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer, the film follows Enola Holmes and Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge), as they travel to Malta for their wedding. The celebrations are interrupted when Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), is kidnapped, setting Enola on another investigation.

The film also features returning cast members Helena Bonham Carter and Susan Wokoma.