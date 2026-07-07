BTS member V becomes first male K-pop solo artist to cross 75 million followers on Instagram

BTS member Kim Taehyung, known as V, has become the first male K-pop solo artist to reach the most-followed account on Instagram, with a total of over 75 million followers.

He continues to enjoy one of the highest engagement rates on social media globally, frequently ranking just behind international stars such as Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. The latest milestone comes nearly six months after he surpassed 70 million followers in January, marking an additional 5 million followers.

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The 30-year-old artist, who first opened his Instagram handle on December 6, 2021, reached the 10 million follower mark within just four hours of opening the account.

The account currently features 150 posts, most of which include snippets from his ongoing Arirang concert, glimpses of his personal life, and brand campaign photos and videos.

For the account’s profile image, the artist has put up his adorable pet dog Yeontan’s snap. Yeontan, who was a black-and-tan Pomeranian, passed away in 2024 after suffering from prolonged illness.

The second most followed individual Instagram account of a South Korean male artist belongs to BTS member Jimin, who has over 58 million followers.

On the work front, V, along with his bandmates RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook, is currently enjoying the chart-topping success of their newly released album Arirang.

Released on March 20, Arirang marks their return to the music scene four years after their hiatus. The K-pop band became the first act to take over the entire Top 10 spots on the Billboard Global Exclusive US Chart and top 9 spots on the Billboard 200 with their songs from the album on its debut week.

The songs that achieved significant milestones across multiple Billboard charts include Swim, Body to Body, Hooligan, Fya, Normal, and more.

The band recently performed in Brussels as part of their ongoing Arirang World Tour.