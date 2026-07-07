Phantom Studios says it didn't consent to 'Queen' sequel, drags JioStar to court

Days after actor Kangana Ranaut announced that she had wrapped shooting for the sequel to her 2014 box office hit "Queen", Phantom Studios has moved the Bombay High Court alleging that it is being made without its consent.

The suit filed against JioStar India Private Limited sought an injunction against the release of the film and also damages of Rs 250 crore. It would come up before a single bench of the high court in due course.

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Phantom Studios claimed in the suit that when the "Queen" was made, there was an agreement between the plaintiff and respondent (JioStar) that in future if any sequel or prequel was to be made, then both the parties would have 50 per cent rights on the same.

It had not consented to any sequels, adaptations or derivative works of the film, Phantom Studios added.

The 2014 film "Queen", written by Anvita Dutt, won National Awards for the best feature film and for best actress.

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