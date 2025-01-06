Golden Globes 2025: Emma Stone, Miley Cyrus, Glen Powell walk the red carpet in style

Emma Stone, Miley Cyrus, Andrew Garfield, and Glen Powell as well as Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were some of the Hollywood celebrities who walked the red carpet in style at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles on Monday morning (IST). Here’s a look.

Emma Stone looked unrecognisable with her bold pixie cut at the event. Her look led to fans speculating whether it was for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ upcoming movie Bugonia. The Kinds of Kindness star, who rocked a custom-made Louis Vuitton red gown with a cinched waist, was all smiles as her new haircut and dewy makeup left the fans and photographers click-happy. Apart from her statement earrings, Emma kept her accessories minimal.

Kate Hudson looked stunning in a strapless Carolina Herrera black gown, which she paired with a statement jewelled neckpiece. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star kept her hair tied in a bun with curtain bangs and went for smokey eyes and neutral lips.

Miley oozed edgy rocker-chic energy in a black cut-out gown with silver detailing from the Fashion luxury brand Celine, which showcased several of her tattoos. A messy bun and black shades completed her look.

Like many other male celebrities, South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, who is riding high on the success of the second season of Netflix’s thriller series Squid Game, also opted for a black tux and trousers.

Emilia Perez star Zoe Saldana wore a sequinned Saint Laurent gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline. She accessorised with diamond jewellery and draped a brown sleeved cape around her. Emilia Pérez, a musical revolving around a drug lord undergoing gender-affirming surgery, bagged the award for best musical or comedy and led the night with four wins.

At the Golden Globes red carpet, Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo finally ditched the pinks and greens they’d worn while promoting their film. While Ariana wore a Givenchy gown from the label’s spring summer 1966 couture collection, Erivo looked gorgeous in a black lace gown with silver embellishments and a plunging neckline by Louis Vuitton.





Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, who was nominated for her role in Griselda, twirled in a strapless black gown with a sparkly sheer cover that crisscrossed her body. She accessorised her look with a striking diamond choker from Lorraine Schwartz.

Scottish actor Richard Gadd shone in an all-black pant suit with a floral brooch at the collar. Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd’s semi-autobiographical exploration of his experience with a stalker, was recognised as the best limited series, anthology, or television movie at the event.

Mindy Kaling exuded elegance in a strapless sequinned gold column dress from Ashi Studio with high side slits that showed off matching sparkly gold heels. She also flaunted diamond danglers and matching rings.

Ali Wong, who won best performance in stand-up comedy on television for her Netflix series Single Lady, stunned in a custom-made red Balenciaga gown with bold ruffles and a bow-belt cinching her waist. The Beef actress paired her ensemble with black opera gloves.

Glen Powell, who was nominated for Best Performance by a male actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy for his 2023 film Hit Man, opted for a sleek look in a black tux and a matching cummerband.