Lily Collins and Álvaro Morte make West End debut with Barcelona; pictures inside

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins and Money Heist actor Álvaro Morte made their West End debut with Bess Wohl’s comedy Barcelona recently. Here’s a look at some of the on-stage and behind-the-scenes pictures.

Clad in a jacket and jeans, Collins beamed with joy ahead of her performance. Written by Bess Wohl and directed by Lynette Linton, the play ran at London's Duke of York's Theatre from October 21, 2024 to January 11, 2025.

A candid photo shows Collins making a funny face while Morte climbs the theatre’s staircase.

Collins sported a shimmery jumpsuit for her performance. Morte, on the other hand, wore a crisp blue shirt and black trousers. The play opens with Collins’ Irene staggering into a flat in Barcelona. She is a young tourist from the US, who begins an affair with Manuel (Morte) at a bar. The play soon delves into issues of identity, family history and global politics.

Collins struck a quirky pose with a champagne glass in hand. The play explores the issues that stem from Irene being younger and more drunk than Manuel. While she is a tourist, Manuel is a resident of Barcelona.

Collins posed with a ‘houseful’ board outside the theatre.

The actress shared a selfie from her green room as she got ready for her performance.

Collins shared a selfie with Morte, Wohl and Linton. “Saying goodbye to Irene. But really, she'll be with me forever. I will cherish these memories and friendships for the rest of my life,” the 35-year-old actress wrote alongside the photos.

The West End of London is a district in Central London where there are approximately 40 theatres, including London’s oldest theatre, Drury Lane.