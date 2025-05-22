In Pictures: Elle Fanning, Paul Mescal and others turn heads on Cannes red carpet

From Elle Fanning’s chic yet sophisticated ensemble to Paul Mescal’s dapper look, the 78th edition of Cannes Film Festival saw a host of celebrities putting their best fashion foot forward on Wednesday. Here’s a look.

Elle Fanning

American actress Elle Fanning made a dazzling appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, walking the red carpet in a shimmering mint green gown by Armani Prive. The actress, who is known for the film Maleficent, attended the screening of Sentimental Value.

Aja Naomi King

The Birth of a Nation actress Aja Naomi King looked spectacular in a light pink, off-the-shoulder gown with a flowing skirt and a train. The dress also featured a sweetheart neckline and a cutout at the midriff.

Paul Mescal

Irish actor Paul Mescal, who is known for the Prime Video series Normal People, attended the screening of The History Of Sound, which received a six-minute standing ovation at Cannes. The actor looked stunning in an all-black ensemble on the red carpet.

Naomi Campbell

British model Naomi Campbell stole the show at Cannes Film Festival in a sans-sleeve white gown with an asymmetric square neckline and a knotted design.

Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin, a Hungarian supermodel, looked radiant in a Miu Miu custom-made ivory duchess gown with feathers around the bust.

Joachim Trier

Filmmaker Joachim Trier, known for the film The Worst Person in the World, attended this year’s Cannes for the screening of his upcoming film Sentimental Value. He kept his red carpet appearance classy in a tuxedo.

Michelle Rodriguez

American actress Michelle Rodriguez looked gorgeous in a black embellished gown with a plunging neckline, accentuated with a statement necklace featuring leafy motifs.