‘Kaantha’ X reviews: Dulquer Salmaan is ‘phenomenal’ in ‘emotionally-gripping’ period drama

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has delivered a phenomenal performance in Selvamani Selvaraj’s Kaantha, said first-day viewers on Friday.

“#DulquerSalmaan what a phenomenal performance he has showcased, his performance will be carried along with u even after you walk out of theatre. Can’t think of another actor who can pull off role of ‘TK Mahadevan’ with such complex layers so exceptionally good,” wrote an X user.

In Kaantha, TK Mahadevan, a rising industry talent, clashes with his mentor and father, filmmaker Ayya (Samuthirakani), in 1950s Madras.

“#Kaantha is emotionally gripping from start to end. DQ’s performance holds the whole film together beautifully,” wrote another X user.

Kaantha, which follows the making of a horror film, explores the father-son dynamic. TK Mahadevan’s relationship with Ayya is strained by a clash of egos, leading the former to sideline his father.

Bhagyashri Borse and Rana Daggubati also play key roles in the period drama, which is backed by Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films. Dulquer serves as one of the producers of the film alongside Daggubati.

“Dq Salmaan gives career’s best performance Rana and Dulquer are both top-notch. Watch it for the best experience,” posted a fan on X.

Several fans have also heaped praise on the film’s gripping storyline.

“The whole 1950s setup feels real and immersive. Excellent world-building throughout,” posted an X user.

“Just watched #Kaantha. Storytelling is super emotional, and straight-from-the-heart scenes that hit deep. Kaantha really pulls you in... mainly @dulQuer acting is on the next level,” wrote another fan.