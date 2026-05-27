Grammy winner Bad Bunny joins the voice cast of ‘Toy Story 5’ as ‘Pizza with Sunglasses’

Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny has joined the voice cast of Toy Story 5, Pixar announced on Tuesday. The Grammy-winning artist will voice a character called “Pizza with Sunglasses” in the upcoming installment of the popular animated franchise.

Pixar posted a video of the character on Instagram with the caption: “¡Vamos! @badbunnypr is Pizza with Sunglasses in #ToyStory5.”

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The collaboration marks a full-circle moment for the singer, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, the singer used to post homemade videos inspired by the Toy Story films using his personal collection of action figures.

The clips, shared on social media under the title Toy Story in the Times of Coronavirus, featured popular characters such as Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Rex and Forky, all voiced by Bad Bunny.

Toy Story 5 is the latest acting assignment for Bad Bunny in Hollywood. In recent years, he has appeared alongside Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2 and opposite Austin Butler in Caught Stealing, directed by Darren Aronofsky.

Bad Bunny is also set to headline Porto Rico, the upcoming movie from Residente.

The upcoming Toy Story film reunites longtime franchise stars Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear and Joan Cusack as Jessie.

According to the studio, the new chapter of the franchise will focus on the toys confronting modern technology and competing for Bonnie’s attention against a high-tech device named Lilypad.