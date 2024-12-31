MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Doordarshan to screen restored version of Manthan as tribute to Shyam Benegal

PTI Published 31.12.24, 02:40 PM

National broadcaster Doordarshan on Tuesday announced that it will ring in the new year by screening the 4K restored version of Shyam Benegal's film "Manthan" as homage to the veteran filmmaker.

Benegal, the pioneer of the parallel cinema movement in Indian cinema in the 1970s and 1980s, died on December 23 at a hospital here due to chronic kidney disease. He was 90.

Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), which restored the 1976 classic film for its premiere in the Cannes Classic section at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, shared the update on its official X page.

According to FHF, "Manthan" will be broadcast on Doordarshan on Wednesday at 8 pm.

"To pay tribute to the late Shyam Benegal, Doordarshan will begin the new year with a screening of 'Manthan' (1976) restored by FHF with support from the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Amul) on Jan 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. on Doordarshan," the foundation said.

"Manthan" was inspired by the groundbreaking milk cooperative movement by Dr Verghese Kurien that transformed India into one of the largest milk producers in the world.

The Hindi film, titled "Churning" in English, was financed by 5 lakh farmers of Gujarat 48 years ago who contributed Rs 2 each. The opening credits of the movie read: "500,000 Farmers of Gujarat present." "Manthan" narrates the story of how a young veterinary doctor (Girish Karnad) fights against oppressive forces to establish a milk cooperative that empowers rural farmers. It also starred Smita Patil, Naseeruddin Shah, and Amrish Puri.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

