Blackpink Lisa, Doja Cat, RAYE dazzle in a regal aura for the music video ‘Born Again’

American rapper-singer Doja Cat and British singer-songwriter RAYE join Blackpink member Lisa in the latter’s music video Born Again, the first from her solo album Alter Ego, dropped on Friday.

In the four-minute-four-second music video, the singers sport striking monochrome outfits, enhanced by elaborate hairstyles. Lisa and RAYE groove to the tunes of the chorus, while Doja Cat joins the two with her rap performance in the second half of the song.

Lisa is set to drop the full Alter Ego album on February 28 under her record label banner LLOUD. After she departed from YG Entertainment with bandmates Jisoo, Jennie and Rose, Lisa launched her label company LLOUD in February last year. Following the launch of her company, Lisa released three singles — Rockstar, New Woman (featuring Rosalia) and Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me).

The Money singer is also set to make her acting debut with Season 3 of the Emmy-winning HBO series The White Lotus, which is set to premiere on February 16.

Starring Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Nicholas Duvernay, Christian Friedel and Scott Glenn, the new season of the comedy-thriller series is helmed by Mike White.

All four members of Blackpink — Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo — last appeared together in the music video for their 2022 single, Shut Down.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat is gearing up for her third studio album, First Of All, which is expected to release this year. RAYE, known for the songs Prada and Escapism, has bagged Grammy nods this year for Best New Artist and Songwriter of the Year (non-classical).