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regular-article-logo Thursday, 19 March 2026

Tribeny Rai’s ‘Shape of Momo’ wins two awards at Russian film festival

The Nepali-language film was awarded the Silver Taiga Award for Best International Debut Film and also received the Soul of Russia - World Cinema Special Prize

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.03.26, 02:33 PM
A still from \\\'Shape of Momo\\\'

A still from 'Shape of Momo' File Picture

Sikkimese film Shape of Momo has won two awards at the Spirit of Fire International Film Festival in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, where it was screened in the International Debut Competition.

Directed by Tribeny Rai, the Nepali-language film was awarded the Silver Taiga Award for Best International Debut Film on March 16. It also received the Soul of Russia - World Cinema Special Prize by the Roscongress Foundation for preserving traditional and cultural values.

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Accepting the honours, Tribeny dedicated the awards to Sikkim. She attended the festival along with her mother Geeta Rai, who is also the producer of the film.

She said winning an award alongside her mother was a special moment and described meeting filmmaker Emir Kusturica, president of the festival jury, as a personal highlight.

A resident of Nandok in East Sikkim, Tribeny had earlier participated in the VGIK International Summer School in Russia in 2016, where she made a short film.

Founded in 2003, the Spirit of Fire International Film Festival focuses on debut works by emerging filmmakers from across the world.

Shape of Momo is next scheduled to be screened at the Cinema Asia Film Festival in Amsterdam in April, where it will have its Dutch premiere.

The makers are also preparing for the film’s all-India release, with a grand premiere planned in Gangtok. Talks with distributors are currently underway as per PTI.

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