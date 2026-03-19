Anil Ambani questioned by CBI in SBI’s Rs 2,929 crore fraud case linked to Reliance Communications

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday questioned industrialist Anil Ambani in connection with an alleged Rs 2,929 crore cheating case linked to Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom), following a complaint by the State Bank of India (SBI), officials said.

Ambani arrived at the agency’s headquarters in the morning for questioning as part of the ongoing probe into alleged fund diversion, misappropriation and irregularities in loan funds extended to the company.

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The case stems from an FIR registered by the CBI in August last year, accusing Ambani and RCom of allegedly defrauding SBI to the tune of Rs 2,929.05 crore. According to the complaint, the company had an outstanding of over Rs 40,000 crore to multiple lenders, with SBI alone incurring significant losses based on 2018 figures.

"It is alleged that the accused persons, in criminal conspiracy, misrepresented and got sanctioned credit facilities from SBI in favour of Reliance Communication Ltd," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement in August last year.

The agency has booked Ambani and the company on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach of trust.

"Anil Ambani will be appearing before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi on 19th and 20th March, 2026 for examination, in connection with the FIR registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the State Bank of India regarding Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCOM)," the spokesperson for Anil Ambani said in a statement.

"The appearance is in furtherance to Mr Ambani's commitment to extend full cooperation in the matter with all agencies," the spokesperson said.

Responding to the allegations, Ambani’s spokesperson maintained that he denies all charges and will contest the case.

"Anil D Ambani denies all allegations and charges, and will duly defend himself," the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the SBI complaint pertains to matters dating back more than a decade, when Ambani was a non-executive director of the company and not involved in its day-to-day operations.

"The matter remains sub-judice, pending before the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) and other judicial forums, including the Supreme Court, for the past six years," it said.

The statement added that Ambani has challenged SBI’s declaration before the competent judicial forum.

Sources said the CBI had earlier conducted searches at Ambani’s Mumbai residence, ‘Sea Wind’, as part of the investigation.