'Do not respond': Actress Rukmini Vasanth warns fans against fake messages

Actor Rukmini Vasanth has alleged that an unknown individual has been impersonating her and contacting people under false pretences using her name.

Sharing the mobile number allegedly used by the impersonator, the actor clarified that it does not belong to her.

Taking to 'X' on November 7, Rukmini issued a statement alerting the public about the impersonation.

"I want to clarify that this number does not belong to me, and any messages or calls from it are completely fake. Please do not respond to or engage with such messages," she said.

The actor warned that the act of impersonation amounts to cybercrime and said appropriate action was being taken against those involved in such fraudulent and misleading activities.

For any clarification or verification, she urged people to contact her or her team directly.

"Thank you all for your understanding and cooperation. Stay alert and safe online," she added.

Responding to her post, the Bengaluru City Police requested the actor to report the matter to the nearest police station for necessary action.

"These are fraudulent calls and messages. Please don’t share any information with them," the police said in a reply.

Rukmini Vasanth is known for her roles in films such as 'Sapta Saagaradaache Ello', 'Madharaasi' and 'Kantara: Chapter 1', among others.

