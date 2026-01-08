MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 08 January 2026

Disney’s live-action adaptation of ‘Tangled’ gets its Rapunzel and Flynn

Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim are set to play the iconic characters in the upcoming film directed by Michael Gracey

Entertainment Web Desk Published 08.01.26, 10:01 AM
Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim

Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim Instagram

Disney has cast its lead actors for the live-action adaptation of Tangled, naming Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider.

The studio confirmed the casting in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim are Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the live-action reimagining of Disney’s Tangled. Coming only to theaters,” the official handle of the studio wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manheim also shared the announcement on his Instagram, adding, “Too grateful to put into words. I will do him justice I promise”.

Croft, an Australian actor, is best known for her roles in Titans, True Spirit, The Osiris Child, and Alphas.

Manheim rose to prominence through Disney Channel’s Zombies franchise and has since appeared in Thanksgiving, Journey to Bethlehem, and Platonic. He placed second on Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars.

The live-action film will be directed by Michael Gracey, who previously helmed The Greatest Showman.

The original animated Tangled was released in 2010, with Mandy Moore voicing Rapunzel and Zachary Levi as Flynn Rider. Donna Murphy voiced the antagonist, Mother Gothel.

Additional casting announcements for the live-action adaptation have not yet been announced.

RELATED TOPICS

Tangled Live-action Disney
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Unsatisfied with X’s reply, govt asks what specific action it has taken over Grok AI obscene content

The IT Ministry has now sought more details from X, including action taken and steps to prevent it in future. It wants specific information on takedowns and has asked X to respond immediately
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

These institutions are redundant and contrary to America's interests

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT