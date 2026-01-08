Disney’s live-action adaptation of ‘Tangled’ gets its Rapunzel and Flynn

Disney has cast its lead actors for the live-action adaptation of Tangled, naming Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider.

The studio confirmed the casting in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim are Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the live-action reimagining of Disney’s Tangled. Coming only to theaters,” the official handle of the studio wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manheim also shared the announcement on his Instagram, adding, “Too grateful to put into words. I will do him justice I promise”.

Croft, an Australian actor, is best known for her roles in Titans, True Spirit, The Osiris Child, and Alphas.

Manheim rose to prominence through Disney Channel’s Zombies franchise and has since appeared in Thanksgiving, Journey to Bethlehem, and Platonic. He placed second on Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars.

The live-action film will be directed by Michael Gracey, who previously helmed The Greatest Showman.

The original animated Tangled was released in 2010, with Mandy Moore voicing Rapunzel and Zachary Levi as Flynn Rider. Donna Murphy voiced the antagonist, Mother Gothel.

Additional casting announcements for the live-action adaptation have not yet been announced.