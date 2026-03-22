Disha Patani, Ananya Panday, Tamannaah Bhatia stun at Lakme Fashion Week 2026

Actresses Disha Patani, Ananya Panday and Tamannaah Bhatia were among the celebrities who walked the ramp for the March 2026 edition of Lakme Fashion Week, set to conclude today, at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

1 8 All pictures: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk

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Actress Radhika Madan strutted down the ramp for NIF Global in a structured shirt-style crop top paired with pleated wide-leg trousers.

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Call Me Bae star Ananya Panday walked for Supima x AFEW Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week. She rocked a white double-breasted blazer worn over a collared dress.

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Actress Khushi Kapoor looked gorgeous in a heavily embroidered lehenga by Aisha Rao.

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Actress Tamannaah Bhatia turned heads in a red Bhumika Sharma corset-fit lehenga featuring a plunging neckline.

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Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan actress Shanaya Kapoor stunned in an embellished sari ensemble by Ritika Mirchandani.

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Actress Nimrat Kaur represented Jajaabor at Lakme Fashion Week. She dazzled in a beige one-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit.

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Actress Diana Penty walked the ramp in a blue shirt-style kaftan dress from Studio Verandah.

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Actress Disha Patani stole the show in a sequined lehenga by Amit Aggarwal. She accessorised her outfit with custom pieces from Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery.