Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sardaarji 3’ not to release in India after row over Hania Aamir’s casting

Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming horror-comedy Sardaarji 3 will only release in overseas markets, the singer-actor said on Monday, hours after calls of boycotting the film in India over the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir flooded social media.

“SOHNI LAGDI 👻 Sardaar ji 3 Releasing OVERSEAS ONLY 😎 27th JUNE 2025,” Diljit wrote on Instagram alongside a video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, Dosanjh dropped the trailer of Sardaarji 3, drawing flak for casting Hania Aamir, a Pakistani actress who criticised India following Operation Sindoor. “I will never watch this….Country first,” an Instagram user wrote.

The trolling comes in the wake of heightened border tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor. Users questioned why Dosanjh was sharing the screen with Hania, who had condemned India's air strike on Pakistan in 2019, following cross-border tensions.

Hania had called Operation Sindoor a ‘cowardly act’ led by the Indian army.

Amid the growing chorus for a ban on Pakistani artists in Indian cinema following the Pahalgam attack, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to withhold certification of Sardaarji 3 in May.

The franchise began in 2015 with the release of Sardaar Ji, which starred Diljit Dosanjh as a quirky ghost hunter named Jaggi, alongside Mandy Takhar and Neeru Bajwa. Its success led to a sequel, Sardaar Ji 2, where Dosanjh took on a triple role, starring opposite Monica Gill and Sonam Bajwa.

The first and the second instalments were directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan.