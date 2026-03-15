Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour generated economic impact of Rs 943 crore: EY report

The India leg of Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour generated an estimated economic impact of nearly Rs 943 crore, according to a socio-economic impact report prepared by Ernst & Young.

Held over two months in late 2024, the tour covered 13 cities with 14 performances, drawing more than 3.2 lakh fans and selling out shows in roughly 10 minutes on average.

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The concerts began in New Delhi on October 26 and concluded with a New Year’s Eve finale in Ludhiana, the singer’s hometown. In between, the Punjabi superstar performed in cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Guwahati.

According to the EY analysis, the tour generated Rs 276 crore in direct revenue for organisers through ticket sales, sponsorships and food and beverage spending at venues.

Indirect spending by fans contributed an estimated Rs 553 crore through travel, accommodation, tourism and shopping.

Government revenues accounted for another Rs 114 crore, including Rs 111 crore in GST and around Rs 2.5 crore in local permissions and fees.

Ticket sales accounted for about 80 per cent of direct revenue, with prices ranging from Rs 2,499 for silver tickets to Rs 60,000 for premium lounge access. The gold category emerged as the most popular, generating more than half of the ticketing revenue.

The concerts drew audiences from across the country. Nearly 38 per cent of attendees travelled from other cities to attend the shows, often extending their trips by two to three days, which boosted hotel stays, dining and tourism activity in host cities.

Air and rail travel together accounted for about 70 per cent of inter-city travel costs linked to the concerts, while nearly half of travelling fans stayed with friends or family.

Cities hosting the tour also saw sharp increases in travel bookings. Flight bookings to Chandigarh rose by about 300 per cent year-on-year around the concert dates, while cities such as Delhi, Ahmedabad and Indore recorded booking growth of roughly 100 per cent.

The report estimates the tour generated more than 1,18,000 man-days of employment, including around 69,000 direct man-days and over 48,000 indirect man-days across sectors such as security, logistics, hospitality and technical production.

Security, safety and crowd management accounted for roughly half of the direct employment generated during the concerts.

More than 15 brands partnered with the tour, using themed merchandise, experiential campaigns and exclusive ticket access deals to engage with fans.

The official ticketing platform recorded over 62.5 lakh visitors during the sales window and processed more than 1.2 lakh ticket orders, reflecting strong demand for large-scale live events anchored by domestic artists.

The report said the Dil-Luminati tour highlights the economic potential of large live concerts in India, suggesting the country’s live music sector could see significant growth as demand for such events continues to rise.