Diljit Dosanjh shares stills from 'Punjab 95', hints at film's release in February

Punjabi star-singer Diljit Dosanjh shared a series of stills from his much awaited film "Punjab 95", based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, on social media, suggesting it may arrive in cinemas next month.

"Punjab 95" is directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Movies.

According to reports, the release of the movie was delayed when it ran into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CFBC). It also stars Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky of "Kohraa" fame.

Dosanjh, who recently concluded his "Dil-Luminati India Tour", shared his pictures from the film on his Instagram page on Saturday.

"I Challenge the Darkness. 'Punjab '95' In February," he wrote.

In 2023, "Punjab 95" was scheduled to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) but was removed from the line-up without any official statement from the organisers.

Khalra investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab during a 10-year period from 1984 to 1994. In 1995, Khalra is believed to have disappeared and four police officers were arrested for his alleged kidnap and murder in 2005. The Punjab and Haryana High Court extended the seven-year jail term of the four policemen to life imprisonment in 2007.

