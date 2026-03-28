Did you know: BTS almost cut ‘Arirang’ sample in ‘Body to Body’ song amid creative debate

It’s been over a week since K-pop band BTS made their much-anticipated comeback with their fifth studio album Arirang. From streaming platforms to social media, the album and its hit tracks have already become the talk of the internet.

One track in particular, Body to Body, has emerged as one of the most-streamed songs, with fans raving about the group’s special tribute to their Korean roots.

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The song seamlessly blends modern pop and hip-hop beats with a sample of Gyeonggi Arirang, a famous Korean folk song listed as part of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage.

But did you know that this now-iconic part of the song almost didn’t get approved by the members of BTS?

In Netflix’s newly released documentary, BTS: The Return, which chronicles the journey of the band preparing for their comeback after four years of hiatus, the singers, especially — RM, Suga and J-Hope, had a creative difference over including Gyeonggi Arirang in Body to Body.

While J-Hope stood firmly by bringing in a fresh spin to the Korean classic folk, RM and Suga were reluctant.

One of the scenes shows J-Hope and Jimin loving the track, but RM isn’t impressed. “It’s like three songs mashed together,” he says.

J-Hope insists, “Other cultures would think it’s so cool!” V argues, “It’s too direct.” After a debate, J-Hope insisted, “I f–king loved it,” and RM concedes, “I think we can do it.” The group decides to listen again.

The debate resurfaces over the length of the new Gyeonggi Arirang sample. The members prefer a shorter version, but chief producer Bang Si-hyuk pushes for the long one. “Having 60 to 70,000 people sing along to ‘Arirang’ — that’s iconic,” he argues.

In the end, RM sides with the producers, convincing the group to go with the longer sample. “As a Korean, sampling this famous traditional song felt too on the nose at first,” RM says. “But realising the weight of Arirang and the album’s message, it felt almost organic. Once we decided to lean into it, I thought, ‘Why hold back?’”

Dropped on March 27, BTS: The Return, the documentary is directed by Bao Nguyen, known for helming The Stringer and The Greatest Night in Pop. It is produced by HYBE and This Machine Filmworks.

The documentary offers rare behind-the-scenes glimpses as BTS makes their comeback as a group since the 2022 anthology album Proof. The seven BTS members — RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — have reunited following their mandatory military service and went to LA for two months to prepare for the album.