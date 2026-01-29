Did Rose bid final goodbye to Blackpink? Deadline Tour speech sparks chatter about disbanding

K-pop singer Rose’s emotional speech to conclude the last act of all-girl band Blackpink’s Deadline World Tour has sparked chatter about disbanding.

On Monday, band members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose served a powerful performance at the Goyang Stadium in Seoul, welcoming their fans to join them in a singalong on their chartbusters Kill This Love and Pink Venom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The band brought the house down with hits How You Like That, Playing with Fire, and Shut Down, leaving the audience in awe.

As the members took their final bow, they got emotional. Rose’s speech on her experience with bandmates and the journey so far has since gone viral.

“Last night before bed, so many thoughts suddenly flashed through my mind. I thought about our trainee days, calling our moms, and how we became Blackpink. We've achieved so much, all thanks to Blinks. There were tough times, but also many things worth celebrating together,” she said.

“Thinking about it, the tears just kept flowing. This final show of our Blackpink tour was so precious. I truly enjoyed every moment until the very end, and I hope Blinks could feel our happiness too. Just as Jisoo said, our new song is coming next month, so please look forward to it. Most importantly, Blackpink and Blinks have become the source of my strength for the future. I love Blackpink so much. I hope to be a group that is meaningful to all of you. We are forever young,” she concluded.

Some fans interpreted her final speech as a goodbye while others remained optimistic, noting that emotional scenes are common at the end of tours. The uncertainty is fueled by questions surrounding the length of their contract renewals.

“Blackpink changed most of our lives. It's hard, actually, to see them go solo (even though they nailed it) because there are always three shadows following them. I hope they make a comeback,” one fan wrote on X.

“I was 11 when I started stanning Blackpink. Now I am 21 ....I've been stanning them since 2016. I grew up with them...they are my first and last love in K-pop..even in the music industry. I can't see them disbanding,” read another post.

A fan echoed the sentiment: “I'm preparing myself mentally to say goodbye to Blackpink. I can’t believe the group I've been loving since 2016 is disbanding 10 years later, man. I’ll always love my girls, forever me and them.”

Amidst the buzz, some fans have dismissed the speculation as a longshot. “Blackpink isn't disbanding because YG would never let go of their main money makers, the pinks love each other, and the brand Blackpink still benefits their solo careers... can blinks be serious rn.”

Another fan said, “Ppl saying they're disbanding, but that's never happening. Blackpink is too big a brand, and they earn a lot for their tours; them going in long hiatus is more likely and very normal for them.”

On the work front, Blackpink iss set to drop the album Deadline, named after their latest concert tour.

The upcoming album, set to drop on February 27, marks their return as a band after four years. Their last release was Born Pink (2022).