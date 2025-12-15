Did Rahul Gandhi back ‘Dhurandhar’ as executive producer? Yes and no

Rahul Gandhi’s name popping up as an executive producer in the end credits of Aditya Dhar’s latest spy thriller Dhurandhar has sparked speculation about the Congress leader’s role in the film that has taken the box office by storm amid ‘propaganda’ cry.

The internet was quick to question the connection between Dhurandhar and Rahul Gandhi the politician as soon as a screenshot of the end credits from the film’s teaser went viral.

“Which RAHUL GANDHI is this? I guess the REAL one,” wrote an X user.

“Change of career for Rahul Gandhi ji after losing 99 elections. Executive Producer of Dhurandhar movie,” quipped another internet user on X.

Another fan wrote, “Bhai sahab ye Kis line mein aa gaye aap (Brother, what career path have you gotten into now)?.”

“Can someone clarify if this is THE RAHUL GANDHI?” asked an X user.

However, a fact check has confirmed that the Rahul Gandhi mentioned in the end credits of Dhurandhar is a namesake of the Leader of Opposition. He has backed several projects, including Akshay Kumar’s Rustom, The Family Man, Rocket Boys, Blur, and Lucky Bhaskar.

Dhurandhar, set in the late 2000s, released on 5 December. Inspired by real events linked to India’s counter-terrorism operations in Pakistan, the film stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian operative attempting to infiltrate the network of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna).

The film has earned more than Rs 300 crore in India since its release.

Produced by Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar is a collaboration between Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan alongside Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna in key roles.

Dhar, known for his 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, last donned the director’s hat for the 2024 film Article 375.