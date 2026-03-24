Did Badshah marry Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi amid ‘Tateeree’ row? Here’s what we know

Rapper Badshah has reportedly tied the knot with Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi amid an ongoing legal row over his latest song Tateeree.

Rikhi’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared photos of the couple from the ceremony on Tuesday. While Isha wore a red bridal ensemble, Badshah opted for a green kurta.

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The carousel contains a video of Badshah and Isha exchanging garlands. The two then posed for photographs with friends and family. The pictures and videos suggest that the couple tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony.

Isha’s sister Pooja Singh Gujral also shared photos from the wedding ceremony, congratulating the couple.

However, neither Badshah nor Isha have yet made any official announcement.

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, was previously married to Jasmine Masih. They got divorced in 2020. Their daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh was born in January 2017.

On the work front, Badshah recently courted controversy over the track Tateeree.

The Panchkula police had registered an FIR against Badshah on March 6, following a complaint by a resident, who alleged that Tateeree makes use of objectionable lyrics and visuals.

On March 19, police informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popular as Badshah, had joined the investigation into the FIR lodged against him in Panchkula.

The rapper also posted an Instagram video, apologising if the song had hurt sentiments.

Badshah had challenged a March 13 order by the state women’s commission directing the Panipat SP to register an FIR and arrest him in connection with a summons issued on March 6.

However, the state counsel, on instructions from the Panipat SP, told the high court that no action would be taken based on the commission’s order. The petitioner’s counsel subsequently chose not to press the matter further.

On Monday, over 800 links, including 154 YouTube videos and 703 Instagram reels, related to Tateeree were taken down from various social media platforms.