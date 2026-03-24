‘It’s just a film’: ‘Dhurandhar’ actor Naveen Kaushik reacts as Dhruv Rathee calls film ‘brainrot’

Following political commentator and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee's dismissal of Dhurandhar 2 as a “brainrot” film, actor Naveen Kaushik has urged viewers to not turn the movie into a source of hate and experience it as merely a form of entertainment.

Naveen, who plays the role of Donga in the Ranveer Singh-led film series, opened up about the criticism the film faced, with some calling it a propaganda, despite largely positive reviews.

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During a recent appearance on the podcast Hindi Rush, the 44-year-old actor said, “I believe every aspect of life is connected to politics – whether it’s national politics or interpersonal dynamics. Even in relationships, there is always some level of politics. Politics exists in subtle ways too... any good film will reflect some form of politics or ideology.”

“Sabke paas freedom of expression hai... aap bol sakte ho, main debate kar sakta hoon. Lekin film ko hate ka source mat banao, violence ka instigator mat banao. Film hai, film ke flow mein dekhiye. Agar kuch seekhne ko milta hai toh le jaiye... bas usko enjoy kijiye (Everyone has freedom of expression… you can speak, and I can debate. But don’t turn a film into a source of hate or an instigator of violence. It’s just a film—watch it in its natural flow. If there’s something to learn from it, take that… otherwise, just enjoy it),” he added.

Led by Ranveer Singh, the spy thriller, a sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar, released in theatres on March 19. Following its premiere, Rathee alleged that the film promotes propaganda.

Taking to X, Rathee wrote, “I called Aditya Dhar a BJP propagandist 3 months ago. Now everyone will see it. It was subtle in the previous film, but he went so blatant this time in overconfidence. Remember how I said, well-made propaganda is more dangerous? Ab toh well-made bhi nahi raha (It’s not even well-made anymore.). Lol”.

He followed it up on Saturday with another post while promoting an AI masterclass, juxtaposing it with the film. Sharing a video, he captioned it, “ ₹500 for a Propaganda Film or ₹500 for your Future? Link is in bio!”.

In the video, Rathee said, “Doston, iss Sunday aapke pass 2 choices hain.. Ya toh aap apne 4 ghate barbaad kar sakte ho iss propaganda film ko dekhne mein ya toh phir 3 ghate attend kar sakte ho mere AI masterclass. Faisla saaf hai, brain rot versus brain building”.

Rathee had earlier criticised the first instalment of the franchise following its release last year. In a YouTube video titled ‘Reality of Dhurandhar’, he described the film as ‘jhootha and vahiyat’ propaganda (lies and falsehoods), while acknowledging its technical strengths.

Set in Lyari in Karachi, the Dhurandhar franchise explores covert intelligence operations run by the Indian IB in Pakistan. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari, an India spy who infiltrates the mafia gangs of Lyari.

The films also feature Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Arjun Rampal in key roles.