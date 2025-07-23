Tanushree Dutta alleges harassment at home since 2018, plans to file police complaint

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, who made #MeToo allegations against Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri in 2018, has come forward with fresh allegations of harassment at her home, claiming that she has been facing intimidation and distress since she first went public with her claims seven years ago.

In a video shared on Tuesday night, Dutta broke down as she recounted the ongoing harassment, which she believes is linked to her public stance during the #MeToo wave. She added that she recently contacted the police seeking help and plans to visit the police station to file a formal complaint.

“Guys, I am being harassed in my own home. Mujhe mere he ghar mein pareshaan kiya ja raha hai. I just called the cops and they have asked me to visit a police station and lodge a proper complaint. I will probably go tomorrow and do that, I am not keeping well,” she said in the video.

“Mujhe itna pareshaan kiya gaya hai pichle 4-5 saalo me ki meri tabyet kharab ho gayi hai. I am not able to do anything, my house is a mess,” she added.

The 41-year-old actress alleged that she is having trouble hiring domestic helps too. “I cannot even hire maids because they planted maids in my house...I had such bad experiences with maids, coming in and stealing and doing all kinds of things. I have to do all my work,” she said.

“I am being troubled in my own house, please someone help me,” the Dhol actress concluded.

In a follow-up post, Dutta shared another video with loud background noises and described a disturbing pattern of harassment. “I have also dealt with loud noises like this and other very very loud banging noises above my roof and outside my door almost every day at odd hours since 2020! I got tired of complaining to the building management and gave up a few years ago,” she captioned the clip.

Dutta further revealed that she is battling Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, which she attributes to prolonged stress. “Today I was so unwell, as you guys know I have developed Chronic Fatigue syndrome due to dealing with constant stress and axciety for last 5 years and this was going on all day and evening way past acceptable and allowed hours”.

Tanushree Dutta made headlines in 2018 when she accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment during the shoot of a film. She also alleged misconduct by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on the sets of Chocolate, claiming he asked her to ‘remove clothes and dance’ in front of co-actor Irrfan.

While Patekar was later cleared by police, Agnihotri denied the accusations.