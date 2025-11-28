'Dharam ji was a gentle giant, a great actor who was underrated': Aamir Khan

Dharmendra was an institution and a great actor who was underrated despite his mastery over different genres be it action, romance or comedy, Aamir Khan said on Thursday, remembering the star he grew up admiring from a close distance. Dharmendra died on Monday at the age of 89. His family held a prayer meet in Mumbai on Thursday, which Aamir had to miss as he had a session at the ongoing International Film Festival of India here.

"Well, I've grown up watching him. He was known as the action hero and the He-man. And of course, he was extremely good in portraying these strong characters in action films. But I don't know whether people have really noticed, I think he's underrated," Aamir said during a session at IFFI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Aamir did not share the screen space, he and Dharmendra worked in the 1973 film "Yaadon ki Baarat". Aamir said Dharmendra was one of the finest actors in the industry.

"His performances in romance or different genres are so great. He's done so well in comedy. My God, he's done amazing comedy, romance, and dramas. According to me, Dharamji was right up there... And what a handsome person. Today, in fact, I was not there in Bombay, but it was his prayer meeting. Unfortunately, I'm missing it," Aamir added.

Aamir, who has produced Sunny Deol-starrer "Lahore 1947", is happy that he had the chance to show the yet-unreleased movie to Dharmendra. "In fact, 'Lahore', the film we've made with Sunny. I had the good fortune of showing him the film, so he's seen the film. It's not released yet, of course, but I was so glad, because this was one of his favorite scripts. so I'm so glad he got to see the film." The "Lagaan" star, who was speaking at the session titled 'The Narrative Architect of Social Transformation", said he must have met Dharmendra multiple times because he enjoyed the veteran star's company. Aamir said he even took his youngest child, son Azad, to meet the actor.

"Dharamji was not only a fine actor, but he was a great human being. He was so gentle. He was like a gentle giant, and he was very loving no matter who he would meet... He was a great actor, and it's a great loss for all of us. He's really an institution." Recalling Dharmendra's mastery in films such as "Satyakam" and "Chupke Chupke", Aamir said the country had lost an "amazing talent" and people can learn a lot by just watching the late actor's movies.

"He had such a command over his language. Unki zubaan itni saaf thi... It was so soft that it was amazing to hear him, even in live events when he would speak... I remember, I was there at the book launch for Yusuf Saab (Dilip Kumar), and there he spoke. He spoke with such dignity. Really, it's a big loss for all of us. I'm fortunate I got to spend some time with him."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.