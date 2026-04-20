‘Kara’ trailer: Dhanush plays bank robber, carries out a series of heists

Dhanush plays a bank robber who carries out a series of heists in the trailer of the upcoming action drama Kara, dropped by the makers on Sunday.

The two-minutes-28-seconds-long video is set against the backdrop of the 1991 Gulf War, highlighting its impact on the economy and the fuel shortage that disrupted daily life in India.

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Dhanush’s character is seen pulling off a string of bank heists. Suraj Venjaramoodu plays a police officer assigned to hunt him down as the robberies intensify and spiral into chaos.

Kara is the second directorial venture of Vignesh Raja, known for Por Thozhil.

The ensemble cast also features Mamitha Baiju, K.S. Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, M.S. Bhaskar and Sreeja Ravi.

“In 1991 Ramanathapuram during the Gulf War, Karasamy faces his abandoned past while protecting those who depend on him. An action thriller about a man torn between sin and virtue, fighting to save his family against all odds,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Dhanush was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein. Apart from Kara, the actor is also set to star in the biopics of former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam and music composer Illaiyaraja.