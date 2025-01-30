‘Deva’, ‘Ei Raat Tomar Amaar’ and other movies hitting the big screen this week

An action-packed cop thriller starring Shahid Kapoor. A Bengali drama marking the first on-screen pairing of Tollywood veterans Anjan Dutt and Aparna Sen. A psychological thriller. The directorial debut of a Malayalam filmmaker. This week’s lineup of theatrical releases promises a mix of films spanning genres. Here’s everything you need to know.

Deva (Hindi)

Directed by: Rosshan Andrrews

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati.

1 6

ADVERTISEMENT

Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews — known for Notebook, How Old Are You?, and Prathi Poovankozhi — makes his Hindi directorial debut with Deva, an action-packed thriller starring Shahid Kapoor in the titular role. The story follows the journey of a sharp yet defiant police officer who leads a high-profile investigation into the murder of his colleague. Shahid Kapoor takes on the role of a cop for the first time. Joining him in the cast are Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

Companion (English)

Directed by: Drew Hancock

Cast: Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén

2 6

Written and directed by Drew Hancock, Companion is a psychological thriller that unfolds during a peaceful weekend retreat that quickly descends into turmoil. When a group of friends gathers at a billionaire’s lavish lakeside estate, their getaway takes a sinister turn after they uncover a shocking truth — one of them is not who, or what, they appear to be.

Ei Raat Tomar Amaar (Bengali)

Directed by: Parambrata Chattopadhyay

Cast: Aparna Sen, Anjan Dutt, Parambrata Chattopadhyay

3 6

Ei Raat Tomar Amaar is a chamber drama revolving around Amar (Anjan Dutt) and Joyeeta (Aparna Sen), a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Despite her terminal illness, Joyeeta refuses to let go of her zest for life and wants to make the night memorable for her husband, while Amar struggles to care for her. Amar is distanced from their son, Joy (Parambrata), who lives in London, and hesitates to ask for his help as Joyeeta's health deteriorates overnight. As the night progresses, deep-seated secrets come to light, compelling the couple to confront long-hidden truths and pent-up emotions.

Omorshongi (Bengali)

Directed by: Dibya Chatterjee

Cast: Vikram Chatterjee, Sohini Sarkar, Saumya Sengupta, Madhumita Chakraborty, Sandip Bhattacharya, Tamali Chowdhury

4 6

Produced by Dreams on Sale in collaboration with Handykraft Pictures, Omorshongi is a romantic comedy starring Vikram Chatterjee as a melancholic novelist who is haunted by the spirit of his former lover (played by Sohini Sarkar). While the ghost wants her lover to move on and date other women, she grows jealous on seeing him get intimate with others, leading to hilarious situations. The cast also includes Saumya Sengupta, Madhumita Chakraborty, Sandip Bhattacharya, Tamali Chowdhury.

Ponman (Malayalam)

Directed by: Jothish Shankar

Cast: Basil Joseph, Lijomol Jose, Sajin Gopu, Deepak Parambol, Anand Manmadhan, Jaya Kurup

5 6

Adapted from GR Indugopan’s novel Nalanchu Cheruppakar, Ponman is a Malayalam drama helmed by debutant director Jothish Shankar. The story revolves around Ajesh (Basil Joseph), a gold dealer whose life spirals into chaos after a routine transaction takes an unexpected turn. Ajesh lends gold for a wedding, only to be deceived when the bride, Steffy (Lijomol Jose), weds a criminal named Mariyano (Sajin Gopu). With Mariano seizing the gold and plotting against Ajesh, the latter is forced into a dangerous game of wits to reclaim his gold.

My Hero Academia: You're Next (Japanese)

Directed by: Tensai Okamura

Cast: Deku, Van Barr Jr., Nasim Benelkour, and Kimmie Britt

6 6

My Hero Academia: You're Next is the fourth film in the My Hero Academia franchise, continuing the story after the anime’s sixth season. Izuku Midoriya (Deku) and Class 1-A face their toughest challenge yet when a new villain, Dark Might, emerges, claiming to be the true heir of All Might’s legacy. Dark Might is backed by the dangerous Gollini Family and threatens everything the heroes hold dear.