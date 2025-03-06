Part 1 of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle’ film trilogy to hit Indian theatres in September

The first part of Demon Slayer’s Infinity Castle Arc movie trilogy is set to hit theatres in India on September 12, Crunchyroll announced on Thursday.

The anime streaming platform on Tuesday shared a teaser featuring the ending scene of the fourth season of the series, which showed Tanjiro and Hashira getting pulled into the demon king Muzan’s lair.

“Experience the monumental beginning to an epic finale! See Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, in Hindi, English & Japanese Dub, only in movie theatres on September 12th,” the streamer wrote alongside the video on Instagram.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer is animated by Ufotable. Akira Matsushima serves as the chief animation director and character designer, while Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina have scored the music.

Previously, the makers announced that the film will be released in Japanese theatres on July 18.

Set in Taisho-era Japan, Demon Slayer follows the story of Tanjiro Kamado, who returns home one day to find that his family has been killed by demons and his sister Nezuko has been turned into one. He resolves to avenge his family and find a cure for his sister. Soon, he comes across the Demon Slayer Corps and undergoes rigorous training to become a skilled swordsman to protect humanity from the vicious demons.

The Infinity Castle Arc of the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge follows Tanjiro, the Demon Slayer Corps, and the seven Hashira being pulled by the demon king Muzan into his lair for a final battle. The arc covers various fights against the Upper Rank demons, the most powerful demons in existence, before the ultimate showdown with Muzan.

The upcoming release covers the final arc of the popular anime series.

Crunchyroll announced the trilogy following the release of the final episode of the show’s Season 4 in July last year. In the fourth instalment of the series, which covered the Hashira Training Arc of the manga, Tanjiro, Inosuke and Zenitsu joined the Hashira to combat demon king Muzan and restore peace to the world.

Demon Slayer, created by Koyoharu Gotouge, began as a manga series in 2016. The popularity of the manga led to its anime adaptation in 2019. The release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train in 2020 further cemented the show’s global popularity.